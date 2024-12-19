50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West’s Bizarre Deposition Video 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is clowning Kanye West over a video deposition where he branded himself the “richest Black person in the history of America.”

50 Cent is having a field day with a video of Kanye West’s bizarre deposition featured in a new documentary.

A clip surfaced online from A&E’s Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath showing Ye going back and forth with an attorney. The snippet sees West cover his face in a mask and declare himself the “richest Black person in the history of America.”

The video caught the attention of 50 Cent, who couldn’t get enough of Kanye West’s antics. He reposted the video on his Instagram account, poking fun at the controversial rapper.

“wait this is the best s### I have seen,” he captioned the post. “LOL in the deposition, WTF going on here! LMAO.”

The deposition was tied to a $20 million lawsuit filed by MyChannel, Inc. The Black-owned e-commerce band previously worked with West in 2018 on his Yeezy brand. The company claims West promised a long-term partnership that came with a $10 million investment.

However, despite the company spending $7 million, working 10,000 hours, and relocating twice for the project, West backed out after six months.

According to the filing, West ended the relationship after allegedly stealing the company’s proprietary technology to support the launch of his Sunday Service initiative. MyChannel is seeking $20 million in damages.

Kanye West’s Mounting Legal Issues

Meanwhile, Kanye West is facing multiple other lawsuits, many from former employees suing over allegedly unpaid work.

More than 10 producers who contributed to Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 1 and Vultures 2 are considering legal action. The producers claim they are yet to be paid for their work on the projects, despite the albums being released.

Additionally, a former guard who worked with West between October 2022 and July 2023 alleged racial bias and improper workplace actions.

Ye’s ex-project manager filed a lawsuit for discrimination, a hostile work environment, retaliation and non-payment of wages.

Additionally, Lauren Pisciotta, a former assistant, sued him for sexual harassment and wrongful termination earlier this year.