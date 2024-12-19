Kanye West Declares Himself “Richest Black Man” In American History In Upcoming A&E Series

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Witness Kanye West in action during his legal deposition on A&E’s Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath.

Kanye West’s explosive legal deposition is set to air in a new episode of A&E’s Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath.

Though the series premiere isn’t until December 26, a portion of West’s appearance in the show’s upcoming episode has gone viral on social media due to Ye’s fiery demeanor. In the deposition, tied to an ongoing lawsuit filed by MyChannel, Inc., West displayed his trademark bravado, donned a mask and boldly declared himself the “richest Black person in the history of America.” The legal drama began when West was asked by opposing counsel to refrain from using his phone during the deposition —ut Kanye wasn’t having it.

“Due to my mental geniusness, in order to focus on this bulls#it, I need to be on a phone,” Kanye West stated in the beginning of the clip.

Things got even more bizarre when West reverted to wearing a mask during the Zoom call, explaining, “You don’t have the right to see my face.”

Throughout the deposition, Kanye West refused to reveal his location, even when asked directly.

“Where is that room?” the attorney pressed West, who responded bluntly, “I’m not going to tell you! You’re never going to see me again.”

When the lawyer inquired about what other items were in the room, West shot back, “Are you stupid? I’m not going to tell you other things. I don’t have the time to be talking about… I got a chair in the room?”

The dicey clip ends with Ye seizing the moment to remind everyone of his status.

“You are talking to the richest Black person in the history of America,” he said in a confident and condescending manner.

The deposition stems from a $20 million lawsuit filed by MyChannel, Inc., a Black-owned e-commerce company that partnered with West in 2018 to boost revenues for his Yeezy brand. The company alleges West lured them with promises of a $10 million investment and a long-term partnership, only to back out after six months. During that time, MyChannel claims it worked 10,000 hours, relocated its headquarters twice, first to Calabasas and then to Chicago, and poured $7 million into the Yeezy project.

According to the lawsuit, West cut ties with MyChannel after allegedly stealing its proprietary technology to help launch his Sunday Service initiative, leaving the company blindsided. Now, they’re seeking $20 million in damages, accusing West of using them to fuel his Yeezy empire while reaping millions from their tech.

Check out the full video of West’s deposition the video below.