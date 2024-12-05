Kanye West Accused Of Failing To Pay Over 10 “Vultures” Producers  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West has reportedly skipped out on paying over 10 producers for their work on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Vultures” albums.

Kanye West is reportedly facing possible legal action from more than 10 producers who contributed to Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 1 and Vultures 2, who claim they are yet to be paid for their work on the project.

According to a Billboard report published Wednesday (December 4), multiple producers have not been compensated. Vultures 1 was released on February 10, while Vultures 2 dropped on August 3.

“We have clients who’ve produced music on the Vultures album(s) and have still not been paid for their services even though both albums have been released,” music attorney Bob Celestin told Billboard the outlet. “Presently, we have no idea when payment will be made, which is so unfortunate and unfair. You would think Ye would be more sensitive to this issue because he is a producer.”

The publication notes that the producers never signed agreements with Kanye West for the Vultures albums. They are therefore unable to collect any producer fees or potential royalties.

One of the producer’s attorneys told Billboard, “we have no recourse besides to try to sue [West]… but that’s costly.” Another music lawyer noted, “legal claims against Ye don’t really seem to go anywhere.”

Multiple lawyers who represent Vultures 1 producers allege West has used at least two different attorneys to handle clearances and royalties distribution.

Furthermore, Billboard reports the producers’ attorneys teamed up earlier this year and prepared to send threatening legal letters to the Vultures albums distributor. However, they claim Ye switched distributors before they could send the letters.

Kanye West Faces Multiple Lawsuits

Meanwhile, Kanye West is facing multiple lawsuits from former employees. A former security guard sued him over alleged racial bias and improper workplace actions. Ye’s ex-project manager is suing West for discrimination, a hostile work environment, retaliation and non-payment of wages.

Additionally, Lauren Pisciotta, a former assistant, sued him for sexual harassment and wrongful termination earlier this year.