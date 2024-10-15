Kanye West’s Wife Was “Sex Party Coordinator” According To New Assault Lawsuit Claims 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West allegedly told a former employee that he wanted to sleep with his wife Bianca Censori’s mother while she watched.

The woman accusing Kanye West of drugging and assaulting her at a Diddy studio session has added new claims to her lawsuit, alleging the rapper told his wife Bianca Censori that he wanted to have sex with her mother while she watched.

Lauren Pisciotta recently filed an 88-page amendment to her original lawsuit filed in June, accusing West of harassment and wrongful termination while she worked for him between 2021 and 2022.

In the amended complaint, Pisciotta alleged West transformed his office into a “sexual playground,” claiming Censori was his “sex party coordinator” and a willing participant in his “twisted sexual fantasies,” per the Daily Mail. Pisciotta recalled a specific incident when West grabbed her by the throat, alleging Censori was “unfazed.”

The lawsuit further alleges that West had a fetish for the mothers of his sexual targets, including Censori’s mom. Piscotta produced a screenshot West allegedly sent her of a conversation between the rapper and Censori in September 2022, describing what he wanted to do to her mother.

“i wanna f### your mom before she leaves,” he wrote, according to the filing, which also alleges West replied to Pisciotta asking, “Should I add I meant I want you to watch me f### your mom.”

Pisciotta filed a lawsuit against West earlier this year for sexual harassment and wrongful termination but claimed to have only recalled the alleged incidents “much later.”

In response to the June lawsuit, West’s lawyers dismissed Pisciotta’s “baseless” allegations, claiming she used her sexuality “to coerce employment and other material benefits,” and tried to blackmail the rapper when “her advances were rejected.”