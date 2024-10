Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A former assistant of Kanye West is suing the rapper/producer for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her at a Diddy studio session.

Lauren Pisciotta alleges in her complaint, filed October 8 in Los Angeles Superior Court of California, that she was given a drink “laced with an unidentified drug” while she was working for West.

She says West ordered for the drink to be poured, but Diddy is still named in the suit for allegedly “co-hosting” the studio session.

Pisciotta said she felt “disoriented” and in “less control of her body and speech” after drinking the concoction per the complaint.

She says she woke up the following day with “immense shame” but couldn’t recall what had happened the night before.

Pisciotta sued West earlier this year for sexual harassment and wrongful termination but didn’t remember what had allegedly occurred until “much later.”

She claims West confessed to her that they “did kind of hook up a little one time,” a reference to the night in question.

West was married to Kim Kardashian at the time and she had allegedly been accusing West of having an affair with Pisciotta, leading to his confession.

The complaint states, “Still to that day, up until that conversation and revelations of true facts and actions taken that night, Plaintiff did not know or think she was sexually assaulted that night, as Plaintiff only thought she was roofied by a studio assistant, likely embarrassed herself and then took the blame.”

Pisciotta was reportedly terminated not long after. In the suit she filed in June, she claims she was never paid the $3 million in severance she was allegedly owed.

The woman also exposed some of West’s alleged texts, one of which supposedly read: “See my problem is I be wanting to f### but then after I f### I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f##### while I’m f###### them. Then I want her to cheat on me.”

She claims to have witnessed West pleasure himself next to her before passing out and that he got angry with her for shutting down advances to “date or have sex” with him.

West’s lawyers previously dismissed Pisciotta’s allegations as “baseless” and said she actually used her sexuality “to coerce employment and other material benefits.”

They say Pisciotta then attempted to blackmail West when “her advances were rejected.”

“Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved,” they wrote. “She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct.”