Kanye West’s Nitrous Oxide-Fueled Paranoia Targeted His Wife & Kardashians, Lawsuit Alleges

Kanye West’s former “director of intelligence” sued him for emotional distress, retaliation and labor code violations.

A man identifying himself as Kanye West’s former “director of intelligence” filed a lawsuit against the controversial rapper on Thursday (October 10). According to court documents obtained by multiple outlets, John Doe said his ex-boss ordered him to covertly investigate Ye’s wife Bianca Censori and the Kardashians.

Ye allegedly became more and more paranoid after consuming “copious amounts of nitrous oxide,” echoing claims of ex-Yeezy chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos. John Doe, a “fixer,” said he was instructed to hire private investigators to tail Censori without her knowledge.

“John Doe was also tasked by Ye to investigate the Kardashian family and supposed various criminal links Ye believed they had with criminal enterprises, including alleged sex trafficking,” the lawsuit contended.

The “fixer” sued Ye for emotional distress, retaliation and California labor code violations. The lawsuit accused Ye of threatening John Doe’s life and firing the plaintiff for alerting West to reports of child abuse at Donda Academy.

“Ye has only himself to blame for his mounting legal woes,” John Doe’s attorney Ron Zambrano told TheWrap. “He just can’t continue hiring employees, treating them terribly, then refusing to pay them in violation of numerous employment laws, let alone threaten to kill them as he did in this case. Our client is so fearful of Ye and his erratic, disturbing and unpredictable behavior that he wishes to remain anonymous for his own safety. It’s not only illegal but unconscionable that an employer would threaten any employee with bodily harm or death.”

John Doe said he needed medical treatment due to the “stress and trauma” he endured from West’s threats, a hostile work environment and “exposure to illegal and unethical activities.” The plaintiff allegedly suffered panic attacks and anxiety. He sought more than seven figures in punitive and compensatory damages, including unpaid wages.