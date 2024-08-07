Kanye West Hooked On Nitrous Gas, Yeezy Ex-Chief Of Staff Claims In Shock Legal Filing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Milo Yiannopoulos claimed Ye’s staff had concerns about Kanye West’s “dependence” on nitrous gas and said Ye was being exploited by a dentist.

Kanye West’s former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, made a number of claims about the rapper’s alleged use of nitrous gas in an affidavit accompanying a complaint against a celebrity dentist.

Yiannopoulos said he was “motivated by urgent concern,” for West’s “health and safety,” per Daily Mail. He shared concerns about Thomas P. Connelly, the dentist who installed Ye‘s permanent titanium grill. These include “the unlawful supply of enormous quantities of nitrous gas to a wealthy, famous patient for explicitly recreational use.”

According to the affidavit, Yiannopoulos claimed Connelly “supplied West with advisors … who demanded gigantic sums for their services” and proposed “widespread and disruptive changes,” to his business. Furthermore, he alleged the dentist was counting on West’s “growing dependence of nitrous gas” ”to seal the deal.”

Yeezy Staff Concerned About Kanye West’s “Dependence” On Nitrous

Yiannopoulos, who quit working for Yeezy in May, also alleged Ye’s staff “were worrying about” West’s “dependence on the gas and speaking openly about it.” He claimed employees were concerned after seeing “four large surgical tanks of nitrous oxide into Bianca Censori’s apartment.” One Yeezy employee said they saw West “self-administering the nitrous gas provided by Connelly.”

The affidavit continued with Yiannopoulos stating West talked “about it non-stop in meetings” and “seemed to be in an out of the inhaler mask on a near-constant basis,” and “communications ‘were becoming incomprehensible and contradictory.”

In his filing, Yiannopoulos noted the similarities between “West’s ‘widely-reported bipolar diagnosis and the side effects of prolonged nitrous gas abuse.” They include “erratic behavior, mood swings, paranoia and violence.”

Yiannopoulos said he believes the dentist “sought to exploit” Kanye West’s “psychological vulnerabilities.”

While not naming Kanye West specifically, Yiannopoulos said Connely fraudulently took “millions of dollars … from a patient he knew to be in a confused, dependent, weakened and addicted state.”

In 2015, Kanye West claimed he gained a “completely new attitude on everything” after a dentist gave him nitrous gas.

Meanwhile, in July, Yiannopoulos claimed Kanye West was “hooked on nitrous thanks to the Doctor Death of Dentistry.” Additionally, he alleged employees did nothing while watching Ye “permanently destroy his brain with a neurotoxin.”

My record and conscience from my days running Yeezy are clear and gleaming. Aren’t you ashamed, @YesJulz, of publishing fugue-state texts from a person with mental illness, who was also hooked on nitrous thanks to the Doctor Death of Dentistry?



Odious, c######. Truly odious. — Milo Yiannopoulos (@Nero) July 7, 2024