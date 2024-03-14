YesJulz Dares Kanye West To Sue Her & Exposes Milo Yiannopoulos After Being Fired From Yeezy 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

After being fired by Kanye West, YesJulz said, “F•ck an NDA. Sue me,” and shared screenshots of Milo Yiannopoulos insulting YZY fans.

YesJulz is fighting back against Kanye West and his staff after the Yeezy founder publicly fired her and allegedly fined her $7.7 million over NDA violations.

“We have decided to no longer have YesJulz involved in the role out of Vultures,” Ye wrote Tuesday (March 12). “All the activity on her page and with our fans in the past few days has been unauthorized.”

No way Kanye removed YesJulz from the Vultures rollout😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/r8x8k05poJ — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) March 12, 2024

Furthermore, an email, allegedly from West’s chief of Staff and far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, stated that the social media influencer must now pay up nearly $8 million in fines for breaking an NDA.

While the reason for her termination was unclear, YesJulz faced scamming accusations following a Spaces she hosted on X (formerly Twitter) with multiple Yeezy fan accounts, apparently attempting to get fans to work on the Vultures rollout without being paid.

However, on Wednesday evening (March 13), YesJulz sought to clear her name while exposing Yiannopoulos. The influencer is not backing down from the threat of legal action. She went a step further and challenged the Yeezy team to take her to court.

“F### an NDA. Sue me,” she declared. “I dare Milo or any lawyers at YZY to try.”

She also shared screenshots from the team group chat, claiming she “Never presented an idea as my own.”

YesJulz Exposes Derogatory Texts From Kanye West’s Chief of Staff

In addition, she fired off a string of posts denying the allegations against her while calling out “Milo Pedofilist.”

YesJulz shared a text, purportedly from Yiannopoulo, insulting Kanye West fans whom he referred to as “Down Syndrome megafans” with “developmental disorders.”

Heres what Milo, the Chief of Staff

who controls who gets hired + fired

& when they get paid,

thinks about the very fan base that fought so hard to get Ye his first #1 in over a decade pic.twitter.com/N0FEZTny1k — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) March 14, 2024

“Not one artist can say i have charged them for my platform,” she added. “Your favorite streamers, hosts, bloggers, event producers, festivals & promoters etc can NOT say the same. The culture vulture narrative is tired. There are real vultures out there sucking the life from creatives every single day.”