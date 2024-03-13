Kanye West Fires YesJulz Over “Unauthorized” Activity, Allegedly Owes $7.7M For NDA Violation 

Kanye West unceremoniously announced he had fired influencer YesJulz via Instagram hours after she was promoting his upcoming album on social media.
The embattled rapper claimed she would no longer work on the Vultures rollout due to “unauthorized” activity.
“We have decided to no longer have YesJulz involved in the role out of Vultures,” Ye shared on his Instagram Story in a since-deleted post on Tuesday (March 12). “All the activity on her page and with our fans in the past few days has been unauthorized.”
In addition, an email allegedly from Ye’s “chief of staff,” Milo Yiannopoulos, has surfaced online. The letter claims YesJulz incurred NDA violation penalties of over $7 million.
“Fines incurred to date as a result of your NDA violations come to $7.7m,” the note, addressed to YesJulz by her real name Julieanna Goddard, reads. “While you were a contractor, I suspended enforcement of this debt. It now falls due.”
According to the email, JesJulz is subject to additional fines if she continues violating the agreement.
Another document, also purportedly from Yiannopoulos written on YEEZY headed paper, addressed to “Dear Julieanna,” curtly informs YesJulz of the news.
“Obviously, you are fired,” the one-sentence email states.
Kanye West did not specify what exactly led to YesJulz’s termination, although he indicated that all her recent Yeezy work was unsanctioned.
In the last few days, she’s been promoting Vultures merch on her Instagram page. She also hosted a Spaces with fans on X, which led to scamming accusations.