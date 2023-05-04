Kanye West Drops Nick Fuentes & Realigns With Milo Yiannopoulos For Presidential Bid

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West rehired Milo Yiannopoulos after splitting with the far-right commentator in 2022.

Kanye West fired white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rehired far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos to run the rapper’s presidential campaign.

According to emails obtained by TMZ, Yiannopoulos returned to Kanye West’s side as the director of Ye’s political operations. Ye axed Yiannopoulos from the presidential campaign in 2022.

“I have been in Los Angeles for the past week with Ye, discussing his presidential aspirations,” Yiannopoulos wrote to Fuentes. “The result of those discussions is that I will be taking the reins once again as his director of political operations.”

Yiannopoulos informed Fuentes and Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander about their terminations from Ye’s team via email. Yiannopoulos offered both men the opportunity to be unpaid advisers to Kanye West, but their services “may not be made public.”

Last year, Yiannopoulos took credit for arranging Donald Trump’s infamous dinner with Kanye West and Fuentes. The dinner left Trump scrambling to deny he knew Fuentes, who is a Holocaust denier.

“I wanted to show Trump the kind of talent that he’s missing out on by allowing his terrible handlers to dictate who he can and can’t hang out with,” Yiannopoulos told NBC News. “I also wanted to send a message to Trump that he has systematically repeatedly neglected, ignored, abused the people who love him the most, the people who put him in office, and that kind of behavior comes back to bite you in the end.”

Kanye West previously ran for president in 2020. He received roughly 60,000 votes.