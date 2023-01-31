Kanye West Backed White Nationalist Nick Fuentes With Campaign Funds

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s presidential campaign paid thousands of dollars to white nationalist Nick Fuentes in late 2022.

Ye’s 2020 presidential campaign committee disclosed the payments in a filing with the Federal Election Commission on Monday (January 30). Nick Fuentes received $14,719 from the campaign.

According to Raw Story, the campaign sent $9,026.46 to Nick Fuentes on November 22, 2022. That same day, the white nationalist and Kanye West had dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Ye’s campaign paid $5,693 to Nick Fuentes on December 27, 2022. The committee referred to both payments as “travel reimbursement.”

The Kanye West campaign’s financial disclosures also revealed $49,955 worth of payments to far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. The former Breitbart News editor briefly served as an adviser to Ye in late 2022.

Ye and Nick Fuentes were rebuked by the Republican National Committee on Friday (January 27). The RNC took months to respond before condemning the two for their antisemitism.

“Antisemitism has no place in our political party, American politics or any political discourse,” the RNC declared. “Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has repeatedly made statements that are antisemitic, shameful, wrong, offensive, bigoted and contrary to American and Republican principles.”

Read more about the RNC’s censure of Kanye West and Nick Fuentes here.