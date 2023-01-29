Republican Party Rebukes “Bigoted” Kanye West & White Supremacist Nick Fuentes

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Republic National Committee has made its stance on Kanye West and known white supremacist Nick Fuentes crystal clear. According to USA Today, the RNC approved a resolution opposing “all forms” of anti-Semitism on Friday (January 27).

The GOP’s blanket rebuke of prejudice against Jewish people condemns West and Fuentes, who’ve made anti-Semitic remarks in the past. Fuentes, in fact, denies the Holocaust ever took place, while West praised Hitler during an appearance on InfoWars.

DESPICABLE: Kanye West says I like Hitler



AJA obtained a copy of the infamous video



Kanye West (masked) on set with Alex Jones' Info Wars says:



– I like Hitler

– I'm not trying to be shocking… the Holocaust is not what happened

– Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities pic.twitter.com/fKL5xeiAoI — Dr David Adler (@DrDavidAdler1) January 25, 2023

The resolution reads: “Anti-Semitism has no place in our political party, American politics or any political discourse. Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has repeatedly made statements that are antisemitic, shameful, wrong, offensive, bigoted, and contrary to American and Republican principles.

“Among these statements, ‘The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world. We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all of the time.”

It continues: “White supremacist Nicholas ‘Nick’ Fuentes has repeatedly made statements that are antisemitic, shameful, wrong, offensive, bigoted, and contrary to American and Republican principles. Among these, laughingly comparing Jews killed at concentration camps to baking cookies in an oven.”

Kanye West became public enemy number one in October 2022 after tweeting he planned to go “Defcon 3 on Jews.” Several other inflammatory comments followed, and companies started severing their ties with Ye at a dizzying rate. Since then, Kanye West has finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian and “married” Yeezy employee Bianca Censori. He also announced he’s running in the 2024 presidential election in November 2022.