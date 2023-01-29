Kanye West’s Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Dragged For Posting Drake Song

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Drake had one of the most publicized rap beefs in recent memory, and West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian often found herself at the center of it. In 2018, West was furious after he realized Drake followed her on Instagram.

“I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September,” he tweeted at the time. “I had to bring this up because it’s the most f##### up thing of all and I just saw it this morning. Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram.”

Although Kanye West and Drake allegedly buried the hatchet in December 2021 with the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles, they’re often still considered enemies. So last week when Kardashian shared an Instagram Story with Drake’s “More M’s” playing in the background, some people found it not only weird but also a little pathetic. The track features 21 Savage rapping: “Put her Skims on/now she actin’ like Kim,” which seems to be a favorite Kardashian flex.

Kardashian’s Instagram Story was later shared to Reddit, where she was promptly dragged.

“Very interesting that she’d repost a Drake track when she was actively trying to distance herself from him during the Ye years,” one person wrote. “I mean, it makes sense cuz your husband has beef with him but now it’s giving high school revengy vibes.”

Another wrote: “It’s giving s##### sister vibes. He literally had Tristan Trashcan in his music video pretty much putting polygamy or cheating on a pedestal. Misogynistic and disgusting. She should be ashamed promoting him AT ALL. She cares nothing about Khloe.”

And yet another added: “No matter how hard this family tries, they remind us they are from new money and insecure af. This is so low grade of her, but I expect nothing better.”

Kanye West has slammed Drake in the past for, well, just about everything. In 2018, West accused Drake of mistreating people with mental illnesses, showing fake love, texting his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and threatening him.

The rift seemed to grow following Pusha T’s scathing diss track, “The Story of Adidon,” in which King Push revealed Drake had a “secret son,” ultimately forcing the Toronto superstar to admit he’d fathered a child with former porn actress Sophie Brussaux. But West, who produced Pusha’s DAYTONA album, denied he gave Push any information about Drake’s personal life.