Kendrick Lamar Raps About Kanye West & Drake Ending Their Beef

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The man also known as oklama is back with new music.

Unsurprisingly, Kendrick Lamar is the main topic of conversation in Hip Hop circles this morning. The pgLang co-founder released his latest studio LP, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, at 12 am ET.

Listeners quickly began going through the two-disc project to examine the Compton emcee’s lyrics. Particular lines from “Father Time” featuring Sampha caught a lot of people’s attention.

“When Kanye got back with Drake, I was slightly confused. Guess I’m not mature as I think, got some healing to do,” rapped Kendrick Lamar on the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers track.

Lamar’s bars referred to the fact that longtime frenemies Kanye “Ye” West and Drake settled their differences last year. The “Forever” collaborators reunited for the highly-publicized “Free Larry Hoover Concert” in December.

There have also been reports of friction between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Back in 2013, Lamar rocked the Hip Hop landscape with his verse on Big Sean’s “Control” single which featured the TDE star calling out his peers, including Drake.

Rap fans speculated that Drake and Kendrick Lamar sent possible subliminal disses at each other for years. Prior to “Control,” Drizzy and K. Dot appeared together on songs such as Lamar’s “Poetic Justice” and A$AP Rocky’s “F#####’ Problems” along with 2 Chainz.

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers arrived on Friday, May 13 via Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records. According to reports, this will be Kendrick Lamar’s last studio album released as a Top Dawg Entertainment act. He and Dave Free launched the pgLang company in 2020.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers https://t.co/544YaTY8ys — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) May 13, 2022