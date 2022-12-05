Milo Yiannopoulos Fired From Ye’s 2024 Campaign; Admits Trump Dinner Was A Set Up

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West has fired his adviser Milo Yiannopoulos, who admitted he set up former President Donald Trump

Rapper Kanye West is distancing himself from Milo Yiannopoulos, a voice for the far-right who had been picked to work on Ye’s 2024 presidential campaign.

According to the Daily Beast, the producer-turned-rapper-turned-designer-turned-politician fired Yiannopoulos after appearing in several media appearances on behalf of the Grammy award-winner.

The reason? Rumors say that he has been involved with much infighting within Ye’s camp.

Yiannopoulos said in a Sunday post on Telegram, the split was a “mutual” decision.

“Ye and I have come to the mutual conclusion that I should step away from his political team. Ye is a genius whom I have come to love and respect. We remain friends” Yiannopoulos wrote, “I will continue to pray for Ye and all his endeavors.”

The breakup happened a little over a week after Kanye announced he was joining the team on Friday, Nov. 25th.

Yiannopoulos popped up in the Kanyesphere when Ye attended a dinner at former Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Tuesday, Nov. 22

According to NBC News, Yiannopoulos said he was the one to arrange the dinner between Ye and Trump, where Ye also brought white supremacist Nick Fuentes to attend, as an effort to “make Trump’s life miserable.”

He said, “I also wanted to send a message to Trump that he has systematically repeatedly neglected, ignored, abused the people who love him the most, the people who put him in office, and that kind of behavior comes back to bite you in the end.”

Fuentes said that was not true.

Both Yiannopoulos and Fuentes were removed from Ye’s Twitter account on Thursday, Dec. 1.