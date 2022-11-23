Shaun King Slams Kanye West For Working With Right-Winger Milo Yiannopoulos

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ye aligns with someone that has been accused of promoting pedophilia.

Social justice activist Shaun King once again blasts Kanye “Ye” West. The Morehouse College graduate took issue with West teaming up with alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

According to reports, Kanye West plans to run for President of the United States in 2024. After a failed White House bid in 2020, West decided to work with Milo Yiannopoulos on his next campaign.

Shaun King reacted to the news of the Kanye West/Milo Yiannopoulos political partnership on Instagram. The Real Justice PAC founder posted a lengthy caption blasting Ye for aligning with an alleged white nationalist.

“The man that Kanye is with right here, Milo Yiannopoulos, is not only one of the most poisonous bigots in the world, he has directly caused tremendous harm to my entire family,” wrote King on the social media app.

King added, “[Yiannopoulos] is literally banned from every single social media platform for his overt white supremacy and harassment of Black people.⁣ After literally bragging about pedophilia and saying that he approved of it between men and boys, he was not just forced out of Breitbart, he had a book deal and more canceled.”

Shaun King Calls Kanye West A “Black White Supremacist”

Both Twitter and Facebook banned Milo Yiannopoulos from their respective platforms for harassment and promoting hate. Yiannopoulos also face significant backlash after suggesting sexual relationships between 13-year-old boys and adult men could be consensual.

“THIS IS WHO KANYE SPENDS TIME WITH. Kanye is a Black white supremacist. Don’t tell me s### about Kanye being righteous or some 3D chess-playing freedom fighter,” argued Shaun King in his Instagram post.

King concluded, “He’s none of those things. He’s a Black white supremacist.⁣ He attacked the family of George Floyd.⁣ He wore a White Lives Matter shirt. ⁣He literally brags about his admiration of Hitler. ⁣And he spends time with some of the worst people on the planet.”

Earlier this year, Shaun King called out Kanye West for allegedly harassing his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West. That Instagram post included King claiming West crossed the line into abuse. Plus, he compared Ye’s behavior to former President Donald Trump.