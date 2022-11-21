Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Run, Alt-Right Commentator Milo Yiannopoulos Working On Campaign 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West revealed his presidential bid in a new video and is currently working on his 2024 campaign with alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

In the video, Ye introduces the controversial commentator, who recently served as an intern for Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, before revealing Yiannopoulos is “working on the campaign.” However, it appears Kanye West may have jumped the gun. When asked, “is that an announcement,” Yiannopoulos laughs, replying, “I guess it is. Thanks, I accept.” Watch the video at the end of the page.

Milo Yiannopoulos is the most recent controversial right-wing political figure with whom Kanye West has aligned himself. He was spotted hanging with Yiannopoulos last week (Nov. 17) while leaving the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

The alt-right provocateur resigned from Breitbart and lost his large social media following in 2017 after comments he made the year prior about relationships between older and younger men resurfaced.

“I think particularly in the gay world, and outside the Catholic Church — if that’s where some of you want to go with this — I think in the gay world some of the most important, enriching and incredibly life-affirming, important shaping relationships very often between younger boys and older men,” he said on a podcast in 2016. “They can be hugely positive experiences.”

He has also been criticized for his stances on Islam, feminism, and the LGBTQ+ community and for his associations with various neo-N### and antisemitic figures.

Kanye Reveals $20 2024 Campaign Merch

Elsewhere in the video, Kanye West takes the camera person inside his Crenshaw workshop to show off his new Yeezy collection.

“We got the Balenciaga right here,” Ye said, holding up a pair of black pants. ”But it’s the YE24 on it,” he added, pointing to the new presidential run logo.

“So you are running?” the camera person asks after Kanye takes him into another room with YE24 merch laid out in neat rows on the floor. “Yes,” he admits after a long pause. “It’s simple,” he said, adding ‘“It’s just we’re moving toward the future.”

Despite being dropped from numerous contracts, Ye says he’s repurposing some designs for his campaign. He also plans to make his new range affordable, with every item priced at $20.

“I’ve cut up a hundred hoodies from Yeezy, from Balenciaga, from the stuff we did at Gap, from the stuff we did at Adidas,” he explains. “Everything we do is going to cost $20.”