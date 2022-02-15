Activist Shaun King called out Kanye West for emotionally abusing Kim Kardashian and compared the controversial rapper to Donald Trump.

Shaun King spoke out against Kanye West’s treatment of Kim Kardashian on Tuesday (February 15).

The activist accused Kanye West of emotionally abusing Kim Kardashian. Shaun King listed a number of reasons why he’s concerned in a detailed post on Instagram.

“@KanyeWest has crossed a line into abuse,” he wrote. “And here’s the thing. He’s a brilliant artist. He sometimes says smart s###. And makes good music. But he has crossed a dangerous line that I personally find very problematic and is common with abusive men.”

Shaun King mentioned Kanye West’s social media activity, which included threats of violence and publicly revealing Kim Kardashian’s texts. The former New York Daily News writer said ‘Ye’s behavior reminds him of Donald Trump.

“So let me tell you the ONLY other famous person I know that does this… DONALD TRUMP,” he wrote. “Who memed about violence over and over. And alluded to it over and over. UNTIL people got violent. It’s not funny. At the root of it, is Kanye (and Trump’s) extreme narcissism. And his admitted problems with mental health.”

Shaun King also criticized Kanye West for using pro-Black statements to shield himself from scrutiny. The North Star founder argued ‘Ye makes people avoid “troubling warning signs.”

About an hour before Shaun King shared his thoughts on Kanye West, the polarizing rapper addressed his recent social media antics. ‘Ye claimed to “take accountability” for turning his personal life into a public spectacle.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”