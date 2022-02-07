Azealia Banks Calls Kanye West An “Abusive Psychopath” Blasts His Treatment Of Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has been publicly addressing his co-parenting issues with Kim Kardashian for some time. He claimed Kim tried to “kidnap” their daughter and refused to permit him to take their children to Chicago. He also criticized his soon-to-be-ex-wife for letting North West use TikTok despite him not agreeing with it. In one of his most recent outbursts, he alleged Kim accused him of putting a hit out on her life.

Azealia Banks speaks out against Kanye West amid his current feud with Kim Kardashian:



“Y’all are making way too many excuses for Kanye… Stop trying to help him and start trying to help the poor child that he keeps on trying to embarrass and abuse publicly to garner sympathy,” pic.twitter.com/ykZ5sievVv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 6, 2022

Azealia Says Ye “Has Publicly Bullied North West”

Azealia Banks, a staunch critic of Kanye West, took to social media to condemn his behavior. She also took issue with his treatment of the mother of his children.

“Y’all are making way too many excuses for Kanye,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. This is the second time he has publicly bullied North West. First with the abortion s–t, and now putting her on blast on his Instagram page as if she is some sort of criminal,” she wrote.

“Kanye had no problem with that magazine cover where North had on a f–king belly top and purple eyeliner with her little buds showing thru the shirt, he thought it was fashion. You all said nothing,” she continued.

She further accused Kanye West of trying to “wreck the mental health of the only person around to care for children.” She then criticized him for hanging with “druggy s### bags” and suggested that Kanye was going through “rapid opioid/heroin comedown/withdrawal type outbursts.”

“Y’all wanna call it a mental health issue. I have never once seen Kanye have this much smoke for any of his male adversaries,” she said.

“Trying to accuse a mother of kidnapping her own child ???? Was Chicago supposed to be hanging out with him and Julia [Fox]‘s horrible cool sculpting while they get drunk and high so Julia can blow vape pen smoke in Chicago‘s face?” she continued.

“Kanye West is an Abusive Psychopath”

The “Luxury” hitmaker then alleged Kanye West “an abusive psychopath” who treats his daughter like a “piece of property.”

“Maybe North is looking for a fun escape because she has to look online and see her dumb ass dad always talking s–t about her mother and when Kim won’t give him the attention he begs for he turns his anger on her by posting her picture to his Instagram, talking about ‘his will’ as if she is a f–king piece of property and not a young Black girl just trying to be happy. For f–ks sake. Kanye West is an abusive psychopath, it’s beyond mental illness. Stop trying to help him and start trying to help the poor child that he keeps on trying to embarrass and abuse publicly to garner sympathy for his ashy ass.”