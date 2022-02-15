Kanye West Deletes All But Two Instagram Posts After Kim Kardashian Asks For Privacy

Kanye West shared a series of posts on Valentine’s Day venting about his mission to reunite his family, before taking most of them down.

Kanye West has removed virtually all of the posts on his official Instagram account after a day of pleading for a reconciliation with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West shared numerous posts, including his private messages with his estranged wife in a very public bid to woo her back on Monday (Feb. 14). He also had a truck full of roses delivered to Kim for Valentine’s Day. Furthermore, it was revealed that Kanye West and Julia Fox are no longer a couple following their whirlwind romance.

However, Kanye made a series of posts attacking Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, before backtracking when Kim raised concerns over Pete’s safety. The reality star also questioned Ye sharing their DMs.

One of the last messages Ye shared before stripping his Instagram page was addressed to media outlet Page Six. He shared an image of himself and Kim that appears to be from his “DONDA” listening party at Soldier Field last summer, featuring Kim in a wedding gown.

“DEER PAGE SIX I LOVE MY FAMILY I LOVE BEING AT HOME WITH MY KIDS,” Kanye wrote in the caption. “IM NOT A BAD MAN BECAUSE IM NOT A DEMOCRATIC LIKE 90% OF BLACK CELEBS.”

He continued, I LOVE MY WIFE I LOVE MY CHILDREN AND I LOVE GOD IM AN ARTIST AND I NEED TO PAINT MY CHILDRENS FUTURE.” Kanye West added while he has respect for Page Six, “IM COMING TO GET MY FAMILY BACK.”

“THIS IS NOT A TIRADE IT’S A PRAYER IN JESUS NAME AMEN,” Kanye concluded.

At the time of going to press, only two posts remain on Kanye West’s Instagram account. He has kept a collage of pictures featuring Kim and his four children and another promoting a “DONDA 2” listening event in Miami.