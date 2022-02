Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Go On Pre-Valentine Date Making Kanye Big Mad

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed a romantic pre-Valentine’s Day dinner as Kanye fumed from his seats at the Super Bowl.

Billionaire fashion icon Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson celebrated Valentine’s Day a little early.

The new Hollywood “it” couple were seen locked hand-in-hand in Brooklyn, while KK’s soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West had his head buried in his phone, accessing his social media accounts.

According to TMZ, Kim was not letting that ruin her night.

She and her “Saturday Night Live” boo, Pete Davidson, were smiling and looking super smitten on Saturday, February 12th, as the paparazzi snapped them entering Lilia, a high-end Italian restaurant in Kings County.

A private tent was reserved for Kim and Pete to feast and love-lust. When they were finished, the couple hopped in an SUV and sped off.

Dressed in denim blue, a plaid button-up and a casual brown jacket, Davidson’s easy cool was a stark difference from what Kardashian-West has been used to with her luxury-heavy and fashion-forward pushing spouse.

On the other hand, she rocked a monochromatic blue-silver look.

While this couple seemed at peace, Ye, despite having a successful launch of the “Jeen-Yuhs” documentary about his life on Netflix, has been warring on Instagram.

All weekend and during the Super Bowl,Ye posted so much that the multi-hyphenate trended over #SuperBowl.

He wrote, “DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W.”

Some people believed that “Skete” was a coded word for Pete. He also encouraged people to verbally assault PD when they see him.

“THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER”

The producer-turned-rapper, who once rapped through a wired jaw, explained that the previous post was not about any conflict with Kim.

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE’LL BE BACK TOGETHER I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES,” he wrote.