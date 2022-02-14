After breaking up with Julia Fox, Kanye West attempted to win back his estranged wife Kim Kardashian with a gift on Valentine’s Day.

Kanye West is trying to repair his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The erratic rapper sent a truck full of roses to his estranged wife for Valentine’s Day. ‘Ye resumed his efforts to reconcile with Kim Kardashian after breaking up with actress Julia Fox.

“MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR,” Kanye West captioned an Instagram post featuring pictures of the truck.

Earlier in the day, Kanye West expressed his desire to get back with Kim Kardashian. He addressed their relationship drama alongside a photo of the reality star and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE,” he wrote on Monday (February 14). “IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER.”

‘Ye added, “WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES.”

Kim Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye West in February 2021. Later that year, she began dating Pete Davidson.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have four children together. Their co-parenting arrangement has been a source of contention as ‘Ye’s publicly ranted about the handling of their kids on several occasions.