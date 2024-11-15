Kanye West Accused Of Having Sex With Wife Bianca Censori Within Earshot Of Employee 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West also claimed Kim Kardashian had “Jewish masters,” according to a new lawsuit from an ex-employee

Kanye West had sex with his wife Bianca Censori within earshot of staff, spewed antisemitic conspiracy theories about ex-wife Kim Kardashian and showed off his s####### shirt, according to a new lawsuit filed by a former employee.

According to the filing, Murphy Aficionado worked for Ye as a project manager between October 2022 and July 2023 but was not paid for the first five months of his employment.

He alleges West often delivered “racist lectures,” and touted antisemitic conspiracies about the Kardashians.

Aficionado alleges West told him, “The Jews are out to get me,” and claimed, “They froze my bank account. The Jews got Kim and my kids… The Jews convinced Kim. She has Jewish masters.”

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Aficionado recalls Kanye West inviting him to a Beverly Hills hotel room in November 2022. When he arrived, it appeared Ye and Censori, who was topless with her hands covering her breasts, had just had sex. Aficionado claims the rapper was out of breath, shirtless and his pants were unfastened.

During the same supposed work meeting, West rushed to Censori’s room after ordering his former employee not to leave. Moments later, Aficionado claims he heard “loud moaning and clapping,” making it obvious the couple were having sex again.

Kanye West Flexed Images Of Nude Kim Kardashian, Lawsuit Alleges

When West returned, he was wearing a shirt with a s####### and asked Aficionado if he liked it before showing him naked photos of Kim Kardashian.

The suit also details another hotel room meeting where he arrived to find West and a well-known NFL wide receiver preparing for massages. West again told the ex-staffer to wait, and Aficionado claims he heard Ye, and later the NFL star, apparently having sex with the masseuse.

Aficionado is suing West for discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation and non-payment of wages.

Kanye West faces multiple lawsuits from former employees. He reportedly skipped out on a deposition last week relating to a former security guard’s complaint alleging racial bias and improper workplace actions.

Additionally, Lauren Pisciotta, a former assistant, sued him for sexual harassment and wrongful termination earlier this year.