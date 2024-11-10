“Racist” Kanye West Skips Deposition In Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West failed to appear for a court-ordered deposition in a lawsuit involving serious allegations of racial bias filed by a former Yeezy employee.

Kanye West is once again facing scrutiny after missing a scheduled deposition in a lawsuit filed by an ex-employee accusing the rapper and fashion mogul of discriminatory practices.

The legal case, initiated by Benjamin Deshon Provo, who previously worked as security for West’s Yeezy brand and Donda Academy, revolves around claims of racial bias and improper workplace actions.

According to court filings, West was expected to provide a deposition last week in response to the lawsuit but was absent from the session.

Provo’s legal team had reportedly notified West about the deposition earlier in the month, but there has yet to be any rescheduling or communication from West’s side.

The court documents stress the urgency of the situation, stating, “It is crucial that Provo’s counsel obtain this deposition in a timely manner to ascertain all relevant, pertinent facts in this case to allow Provo to fully prosecute his claims and prepare for trial.”

Now, Provo’s attorneys are seeking an order to compel the Grammy-winning artist to appear for questioning and a hearing is scheduled for February 11 in Los Angeles to address the issue.

Additionally, Provo’s legal team has submitted a separate request for sanctions, demanding $1,760 in compensation for what they describe as time lost due to West’s failure to attend the deposition.

Provo initially filed the lawsuit in April, alleging that West “frequently screamed at and berated Black employees” within his companies, along with firing Provo for refusing to cut his dreadlocks—an act the former guard claims was discriminatory.

West’s legal team had previously attempted to dismiss the case, arguing that their client’s actions during Provo’s employment were “justified.”

“Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other Black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts,” Provo’s lawyer claimed. “Specifically, Kanye frequently screamed at and berated Black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff.”

Recent reports indicate West currently lacks representation in the case, further complicating his legal defense.