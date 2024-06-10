Kanye West Claims Firing Security Guard Over Dreadlocks Was “Justified”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s former security guard sued the polarizing rapper/producer for discrimination and wrongful termination, among other claims.

Kanye West responded to a discrimination and wrongful termination lawsuit filed against him by his former security guard. According to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, Ye defended his firing of Benjamin Deshon Provo and asked a California court to dismiss the case.

“Defendants are informed and believe, and based on such information and belief allege that Defendants were justified in doing any and/or all of the acts alleged in the Complaint,” Ye’s lawyers argued.

Provo started working as a security guard for Ye’s Donda Academy, Sunday Service events and a Yeezy warehouse in 2021. Provo said he was fired for refusing to cut his dreadlocks when Ye “unjustifiably and unreasonably” demanded employees shave their heads in 2023. The plaintiff cited religious reasons for keeping his dreadlocks, but Ye and Provo’s manager John Hicks insisted on a haircut.

“Plaintiff refused,” Provo’s attorney explained. “Thereafter, Hicks approached Plaintiff and stated, ‘Kanye said, ‘Tell the one with the dreads to shave his head or he is fired.’ Plaintiff refused to shave his head, and as a result thereof, his employment was terminated.”

Provo accused Ye of mistreating Black employees and expressing “negative beliefs associated with prominent Black leaders.” Similar allegations surfaced in other lawsuits against the controversial artist.

“Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other Black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts,” Provo’s lawyer claimed. “Specifically, Kanye frequently screamed at and berated Black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff.”

Provo is one of the multiple ex-employees with pending civil cases against Ye. Most recently, Ye’s former assistant Lauren Pisciotta sued the G.O.O.D. Music founder for sexual harassment and wrongful termination. Ye threatened to countersue Pisciotta, accusing the woman of blackmail and extortion.