Kanye West Threatens To Countersue Woman Accusing Him Of Sexual Harassment

A rep for Kanye West accused his former assistant of blackmail and extortion after she sued him for sexual harassment.

Kanye West responded to a former assistant suing him for sexual harassment and wrongful termination, among other claims. A rep for Ye said he planned to countersue Lauren Pisciotta over her “baseless allegations.”

The controversial artist accused Pisciotta of blackmail and extortion. His rep justified the 2022 termination of Pisciotta.

“Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected,” Kanye’s rep said. “Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved. She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct.”

Pisciotta claimed Kanye masturbated in front of her, sent her sexually graphic texts and frequently asked her about her sex life. Ye’s rep fired back by insisting Pisciotta was the one who repeatedly crossed the lines in their work relationship.

“During her employment, Ms. Pisciotta offered Ye sex on his birthday to which he declined, sent Ye unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives and was seen twerking in the office during business hours,” the rep said. “On one occasion, Pisciotta boasted how the best moment of her life was when she was being ejaculated on by a soccer player while simultaneously texting her boss.”

The rep continued, “It is well documented how Ms. Pisciotta consistently used sexual coercion in an attempt to demand not only money but material items, namely Hermes Birkin bags, a Lamborghini and an endless quest for plastic surgery. Upon having her advances rebuked, Pisciotta’s blackmail demands have gone from $60M last year to $50M in last week’s frivolous filing.”

Kanye’s rep suggested Pisciotta’s behavior was “inconsistent with someone who claims to have been sexually harassed or experienced a hostile work environment.” The rep said Pisciotta fabricated the allegations for attention because “her initial attempt at a lawsuit for unlawful termination gained no media traction.”