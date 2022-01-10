50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech After Fan Claims He Smells Like A Bag Of Onions

50 Cent claims Lil Meech is “getting so fly the hating is starting,” and posted a clip of a fan who said the ‘BMF” star smells musty.

50 Cent is a legendary troll. He rarely misses an opportunity to clown his peers in the entertainment industry. And it seems nobody is safe…not even one of the stars of his show!

This time, the target was none other than BMF star, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., who plays the role of his real-life father, Big Meech in the series centered around Detroit’s Black Mafia Family. 50 Cent claimed the fledgling star is starting to get a little hate after a fan suggested he smelled a little musty.

“@llimeechbmf getting so fly the hating is starting. 😆” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “she said you smelled like a bag of 🧅onion’s LMAO Nah dat’s Creed baby the gold bottle. LOL @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

50 Cent posted a clip from an Instagram Live between blogger Keith Carroll and presumably the fan making the claim. She was heard complaining of the BMF’s star’s body odor. “Lil Meech was very musty on Friday night,” she said. “He had went to six places and he smelled like a pound of onions. I just want to know what possessed him to put on that long-sleeved shirt and to be musty like that.”

Lil Meech Laughs At 50 Cent

However, Lil Meech found the whole thing hilarious. He took to Fiddy’s comment section to respond, firstly with a series of “crying with laughter” emojis. He then denied the young lady’s claims and told 50 Cent she was thirsty for a picture. “Lying straight Thru her teeth feigning for a picture 😂😂😂😂😂” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Lil Meech isn’t going to let a little trolling from 50 Cent get him down. He recently landed a spot on the hit HBO show, “Euphoria,” premiering on Sunday (Jan. 9).

“EUPHORIA. JANUARY 9TH, HBO MAX.” he wrote on Instagram. “WE NOT SLOWING DOWN NO TIME SOON ONLY UP FROM HERE…..”