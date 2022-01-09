Lil Meech Talks Working With Zendaya In HBO’s “Euphoria”

Demetrius Flenory Jr. aka Lil Meech is starring in the new season of “Euphoria” with Zendaya. Check out what he says about his role!

Demetrius Flenory Jr. aka Lil Meech is flourishing in his pursuits as an actor in the shark-infested waters of Hollywood and now he embarks on his second major endeavor: “Euphoria.”

The show, which airs on HBO, follows the street, drug, sex, and otherwise dysfunctional friendship foibles of suburban high school. Rapper/mogul Drake acts as a producer on the show, which has startled audiences with a frank, unflinching look at teen life. The cast is led by actor/singer Zendaya and the new season stars Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and others.

The full details of Lil Meech’s role has not been revealed, but he’s reportedly playing the boyfriend of Alexa Demie’s character Maddy.

Lil Meech made a major splash in Hip-Hop and Hollywood when he played his own father in “BMF,” which tells the rise of the Black Mafia Family in Detroit.

ALSO READ: Big Meech Wins Sentence Reduction; Coming Home Early

He said that playing in Euphoria allows him to flext his acting range and act with more seasoned vets. “

“It was an amazing experience. I really probably can’t say exactly what my part is, but it was an amazing experience because I got to work with Zendaya, Hunter Schafer,” the 21-year old told AllHipHop exclusively. “And people will get to see a whole different side of Meech. It’s not the same Meech, that’s why I tell you, it’s definitely a whole different side.”

He also said had no worries about being typecast, because “that’s something we are aware of.”

“Me, 50, and Rocket always talk about people. Some people look at BMF and think that I can only play my dad, only can play a gangster, but we know,” he finished.

The first episode of “Euphoria” Season 2 will air tonight (Jan. 9) at 9 p.m. EST on both HBO and HBO Max.