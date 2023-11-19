50 Cent Trolls Meek Mill & Rick Ross’ Low Album Sales Following Sold-Out Arena Show In London

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

G-Unit continues to sell out arenas with massive capacities.

50 Cent has utilized his latest sold-out arena concert in London as an opportunity to take shots at his mortal enemy Rick Ross and his right-hand man Meek Mill.

On Sunday (November 19) the rap mogul posted a video on Twitter recapping the recent G-Unit concert that took place at Wembley Park in London, home to the England National football team. According to the headline on the video, it appears 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, Uncle Murda and crew were able to sell more than 31,000 tickets for this particular date, which falls days after the 20th anniversary of G-Unit’s debut album, Beg For Mercy.

Multiple G-Unit members took their own opportunity to troll Rick Ross and Meek Mill throughout the video including 50, who blatantly targeted the pair due to low sales of their recent collab album Too Good To Be True. The album reportedly only moved 35,000 units in its opening week.

“Oh No 31,009 [laughing emojis] you might want to spend some quiet time to strategize and reevaluate,” 50 Cent wrote in part. “LOL LONDON second show SOLD OUT! Newcastle tomorrow night SOLD OUT!”

Uncle Murda also appeared to take a swipe at the low-hanging fruit surrounding the duo’s album in the video, remarking, “Selling more tickets than n####s is selling in albums—WOAH!”

The clip also starts off with a parody instrumental of Ross’ hit song “Superwoman” along with what appears to be the Florida rapper’s trademark “Maybach Music” tag.

Check out the full clip below.