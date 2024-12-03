50 Cent Trolls Tony Yayo For Listening To Drake Over Kendrick Lamar 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is poking fun at Tony Yayo over his musical tastes, teasing him for listening to Drake over Kendrick Lamar.

On Monday (December 2), 50 Cent shared a glimpse of his jet-setting lifestyle, posting a “behind the scenes” video, including a recent trip with his G-unit soldiers, including Tony Yayo.

In one memorable moment from the highlight reel, the crew is aboard a private jet when 50 Cent turns to Tony Yayo and asks what he’s listening to on his headphones.

“Kendrick s###,” Yayo replied before confirming he was listening to K. Dot’s latest album GNX.

“You get a pass if you listening to Kendrick s###,” 50 Cent responded before doubling back and whipping off Tony Yayo’s headphones. “N####, that’s Drake,” he joked. “That’s Drake you got in there.”

50 Cent Says Drake Never Lost Kendrick Lamar Battle

Despite the clowning, 50 Cent supported Drake amid the battle with Kendrick Lamar, despite facing backlash for doing so.

Even after the clash was over and Lamar was declared the winner in the eyes of the public, 50 Cent refused to believe Drake took a loss.

“I was telling him, it’s not him,” 50 Cent recalled during a recent interview. “I’m listening on the outskirts, it’s not you. Don’t let yourself think that for a second. On some real s###, I said, ‘They said you lost, okay. Well what did you lose?’ What exactly did he lose if he got $300 something million on his last tour? You didn’t lose a m############ thing, man.”

Overall, 50 Cent said the battle was “good for Hip-Hop” and pushed Drake and Lamar to “create quality material faster.”

He also marveled at the intricate Easter egg-laden disses, particularly from Kendrick Lamar.

“It was about the lyrics, but that s### was on a different level,” he exclaimed. “The f###### [good kid, m.A.A.d city] car in the video. That s### was a mystery. Everything was tied to something. I was like what the f###? That wasn’t in Hip-Hop before that.”