50 Cent & Tyler, The Creator Headlining U.K’s Parklife Festival  

50 Cent and Tyler, the Creator will be joined by Megan Thee Stallion and U.K rappers Central Cee and Headie One at the event in June.

50 Cent and Tyler, the Creator are crossing the pond this summer, topping the bill at one of the U.K’s biggest festivals.

The pair will headline the “Parklife” Festival in Heaton Park, Manchester, on the weekend of June 11 and 12. The festival was postponed several times because of the global pandemic. Initially slated to take place in 2020, the event was canceled and then postponed once again in September 2021.

“50 Cent comes live and direct from NYC to Heaton Park for Parklife 2022 🔥” the organizers announced. They also shared a montage of the G Unit Boss’s hits and big stage shows.

Tyler, the Creator was slated to headline the festival before it was canceled in 2020. He returns to the U.K stage for the first time since a ban prevented him from entering the country in 2015. The U.K government denied him entry to the country on the grounds that his lyrics encouraged “violence and intolerance of homosexuality.”

Megan Thee Stallion also joins 50 Cent and Tyler for the overseas performance, set to be 50 Cent’s only U.K festival appearance in 2022. U.K rappers Central Cee and Headie One also appear on the bill.

Meanwhile, 50 took the time to pop up in the set on “Power book 2: Ghost,” surprising the stars of the show.

He shared a video on Instagram showing the moment he snuck up on Method Man and Mary J Blige, who did not recognize him until he removed his mask!

“GreenLightGang in full effect GHOST is so good, it’s a problem. 🤦‍♂️that last episode was it. FORCE feb6 @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” 50 Cent wore in the caption.