U.K Rapper Central Cee Teases New Music With Fredo

Footage emerged of Central Cee and Fredo recording together in the studio, suggesting the pair have another collaboration on the way.

U.K rapper Central Cee has been busy recently, releasing an end-of-year wrap-up vlog and a GRM Daily Duppy freestyle all within a couple of weeks.

Furthermore, it looks as though the West London hitmaker will release another collaboration with fellow UK rap star Fredo after a clip circulated of the pair recording music together in the studio. Represent Radio shared the nearly minute-long clip stating, “Central Cee and Fredo have another track on the way!”

Central Cee and Fredo have another track on the way! pic.twitter.com/VpZOmQ7QYr — Represent London (@RepresentLondon) January 4, 2022

The duo first appeared on a track together last summer on Stay Flee Get Lizzy’s “Meant To Be,” released in March.

While it is unclear when it was filmed, the clip is from Central Cee’s end of the year recap vlog. The Londoner shared the video on his YouTube channel Tuesday (Jan. 4), featuring his 2021 highlights, including behind-the-scenes footage from his “Wild West” campaign.

New Music On The Way

On Monday (Jan. 3), the rapper shared a video via TikTok and confirmed that his new single, “Retail Therapy,” would be released Thursday, January 6.

“told her that I’m a Gemini, now she on google checking the compatibility”



Central Cee is unstoppable. another song teased on TikTok before dropping anywhere else…y’all paying attention? pic.twitter.com/f8NfajmBnV — Alice Ophelia (@iamaliceophelia) January 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Central Cee picked up the Best Newcomer and first-ever Best Drill Act awards at the U.K’s Mobo’s last month, capping off a successful year. Moreover, his GRM Daily Duppy Freestyle dropped on Christmas Day and has amassed nearly three million views on YouTube.

Additionally, he dropped a video with D Block Europe in December and has a new mixtape on the way, available to pre-order now.

