50 Cent Doubles Down After Upsetting Senator Over Shreveport Property Deals 

50 Cent has come under fire from a senator concerned by the G-unit mogul’s business dealings in the city of Shreveport.

Shreveport, Louisiana, is home to the entertainment mogul’s G-Unit Studios Film and Television Studios. He also held the hugely successful Humor & Harmony Festival in the city’s Red River District this summer.

50 Cent has also poured millions into Shreveport as part of his three-phrase revitalization plan, making him the second-largest property owner in the region.

In addition to purchasing commercial assets, 50 Cent has plans to regenerate the city and implement housing and youth programs.

However, State Senator Sam Jenkin believes the city should “pump the brakes a little bit.” During an interview with Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate, Jenkin said, “Let’s try to see what else is out there.”

Nonetheless, 50 Cent isn’t slowing down and recently bought up even more assets in Shreveport.

“Sam Jenkins must not want things to turn around in Shreveport,” he wrote on Instagram. “Who would not do a deal to wait for a imaginary deal to come? Or maybe he just lacks faith in me, what you think ?”

In a follow-up post, The “Many Men” hitmaker revealed he bought five properties in phase two of his plan.

“It appears to be upsetting people,” he noted. “But I don’t understand why nothing was active.”

50 Cent also referenced Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying he found the people in Shreveport “very peculiar!”

Dr. King mentioned the city during his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington in 1963 as one of the Southern cities where Black Americans faced segregation and systemic racism.