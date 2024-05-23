50 Cent Vows To Only Fly Private After Boeing Fatal Flaw Report 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent said he’s no longer flying commercial after a new report claimed 300 Boeing planes could potentially explode mid-air.

50 Cent has taken a break from trolling and has turned his attention to the controversy surrounding Boeing.

A new report from Daily Mail alleged the aerospace company’s 777 jets have a potentially fatal flaw that could cause planes to explode mid-air.

300 Boeing planes are reportedly at risk, according to the notice by the Federal Aviation Administration, the outlet states. Jets used by United and American Airlines are among the potentially flawed fleet.

50 Cent caught wind of the report and decided he’s never flying commercial again. He shared his reaction on Instagram on Wednesday (May 22).

“Ok im only flying private f### this,” 50 Cent wrote alongside a report of the Boeing scandal. “I can’t go out like that.”

However, 50 Cent might have spoken too soon after Boeing blasted the Daily Mail report.

“This story is misleading and reckless,” a Boeing spokesperson said, per TMZ. “It makes incorrect connections and sensationalizes the standard regulatory process that has helped ensure air travel is the safest form of transportation. This is not an immediate safety of flight issue.”

They added, “There are multiple redundancies designed into modern commercial airplanes to ensure protection for electromagnetic effects. The 777 fleet has been operating for nearly 30 years, and has safely flown more than 3.9 billion passengers.”

Meanwhile, in other 50 Cent news, the entertainment mogul is continuing his plans to turn the city of Shreveport, Louisiana around. Local officials finally approved his plans for the upcoming Humor and Harmony Festival in early August.