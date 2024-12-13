50 Cent Warns Claressa Shields Amid Remy Ma & Papoose Drama 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Claressa Shields challenged Remy Ma to a fight after the rapper exposed her alleged affair with Papoose, sparking a reaction from 50 Cent.

50 Cent is weighing in on the relationship drama erupting on social media after Remy Ma and Papoose traded scathing shots and accusations over his alleged relationship with boxer Claressa Shields.

The Hip-Hop super couple’s marriage problems were on full display as Remy exposed alleged private messages between her husband and Shields and accused him of having multiple affairs.

Pap fired back with similar allegations, doubling down on claims he knocked out Remy’s rumored boyfriend, Eazy The Block Captain, and accusing her of cheating repeatedly.

The world champion boxer also threw several social media jabs at Remy Ma before challenging her to step into the ring.

However, 50 Cent warned Shields to steer clear of Remy, who spent six years behind bars following a 2007 shooting involving a former friend.

“What ever you do don’t fight her,” 50 Cent captioned his post. “She will get the blick champ!”

He also reacted to the unfolding scandal, adding, “WTF is going on man? I need a drink.”

Remy Ma & Claressa Shields Go Back And Forth

Claressa Shields responded after Remy Ma exposed her alleged relationship with Papoose.

“Misery loves company baby… Smh. I’m just so happy over here,” Shields replied on X (Twitter). “I can’t believe a 45-year-old woman is crashing out like this. [clown] behavior.”

Remy Ma responded, firing back with her own age-related shade, and another dig at Pap.

“I’m not 45 YET!” she wrote. “But you are 29 and I’ll just say this… you not aging like wine. AGAIN tho, I’m not your enemy. Tell ya boyfriend to buy you some flowers & gifts. & he didn’t answer any of his phones cuz he was with his Cali girl this week.”

Shields also claimed Remy posted fake messages and told her to back off.

“You making fake texts is crazy! I’m not a b#### you can bully,” she wrote. “You’re bitter and mad. You making yourself look stupid, just stop it.”

She then challenged Remy to a fight in a since-deleted tweet. “Claressa Shields vs. @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd!” she joked. “Come get yo ass whooped crash out!!”

Remy Ma and Papoose have deleted their mud-slinging posts.