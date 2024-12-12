Remy Ma Exposes Papoose Over Alleged Affair With Boxer Claressa Shields 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Remy Ma is accusing Papoose of having an affair with boxer Claressa Shields, dropping screenshots of their alleged DMs.

Remy Ma is putting Papoose on blast for allegedly having an affair with boxer Claressa Shields, and she’s coming with receipts.

Rumors have swirled about the couple’s marriage since the Bronx-bred rapper was accused of cheating on her husband with battle rapper Eazy the Block Captain last year.

However, Remy Ma turned the tables, exposing Papoose’s alleged text messages with the champion fighter. According to Remy, she surprised Shields by taking Pap’s phone after he fell asleep while talking to the boxer.

“papoose dum ass fell asleep on the phone with @claressashields,” Remy Ma wrote. “Laying in my house he refuses to leave . This b#### supposed to be a world champion boxer and get scary ass hung up soon as she heard my voice.”

Remy Ma then announced she will be “telling everything “adding that Shields is “not the only one.”

The alleged text messages show Shields complaining to Papoose about not being able to spend time with him.

“You take accountability!” She wrote. “You are the one who is married! If you can’t at least sleep on the phone with me or be with me in person… it shouldn’t be a big deal to let me know you made it home safe. Or to communicate you fell asleep in the sprinter.”

Claressa Shields Responds To Remy Ma

Shields fired back at Remy Ma in the comment section, writing, “This can’t be serious ! You have 2 boyfriends.” However, the “All The Way Up” rapper replied, “That’s what he told you lol.”

Shields seemingly confirmed the affair in her Instagram Stories. “How a woman with 2 boyfriends mad at a man that has a girlfriend,” she asked. “If I ain’t the only one why the hell you tagging me ????”

Remy Ma doubled down with a post on her Instagram Stories, accusing Shields of smearing her in the media to make Papoose look good.

“I BEGGED @papoose to put out something to stop the narrative,” she wrote. “He kept telling me just stay quiet that that’s the best thing to do… welp I’m tired oh and he said he would never f### your cuz you ugly but don’t worry I saw EVERYTHING now the world gonna see it since u so tough boo.”

Meanwhile, Clarissa Shields shared multiple photos with Papoose earlier this year. Back in September she praised Pap, revealing “I’m a new fan of his art.”