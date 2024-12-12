Papoose Blasts “Narcissist” Remy Ma, Accuses Her Of “Repeatedly” Cheating  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Papoose unleashed on his wife, Remy Ma, accusing her of having multiple affairs after she exposed his relationship with Claressa Shields.

Papoose is going scorched earth on Remy Ma, firing back against her affair allegations with accusations of him, claiming she’s cheated on him “repeatedly.”

The Hip-Hop super couple is airing their dirty laundry on social media, trading explosive allegations. Remy Ma dropped a bombshell late on Wednesday night (December 11), accusing him of cheating with boxer Claressa Shields.

Papoose fired back at Remy Ma, blasting her in a scathing social media post. Pap claimed he wanted to keep their private life off social media for the sake of their young daughter.”

“Sad to say that @remyma Is a narcissist,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “She chose to cheat repeatedly. Now that I finally moved on, she’s playing the victim. I have requested a divorce numerous times. She rather clout chase on social media. Than handle this like civilized adults.”

Papoose is rumored to have put hands on Remy Ma’s alleged lover, battle rapper Eazy the Block Captain. The Tunecore executive reported punched him in the face, knocking him out at a Chrome 23 event.

Pap continued, adding, “I did not wanna do the social media foolishness. For the sake of my 6 year old baby. She has to go to school. As you can see I remained quiet through this all.”

Remy Ma Accuses Papoose Of Affair With Claressa Shields

The relationship drama kicked off when Remy Ma put Papoose on blast for allegedly hooking up with Claressa Shields.

“papoose dum ass fell asleep on the phone with @claressashields,” Remy Ma wrote. “Laying in my house he refuses to leave . This b#### supposed to be a world champion boxer and get scary ass hung up soon as she heard my voice.”

Remy also shared alleged DMs between Papoose and Shields and claimed they were trying to smear her in the media.

The champion fighter clapped back, accusing Remy Ma of having multiple affairs. She also referred to Papoose as her “boyfriend.”