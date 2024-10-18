Remy Ma Finally Breaks Her Silence On Papoose Cheating Rumor 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Remy Ma and Papoose’s seemingly perfect marriage was rocked by her rumored infidelity, but she denied cheating on him.

Remy Ma denied cheating on her husband Papoose a year after infidelity rumors spread like wildfire. The Terror Squad member spoke out following a heated exchange with battle rapper Tay Roc on social media.

“I never cheated on nobody, so I don’t know what y’all talking ‘bout,” she said on Instagram Live.

Last year, Remy Ma was accused of having an affair with Eazy the Block Captain. Tay Roc referenced the allegations on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday (October 17).

“That n#### girlfriend at home with her husband this week,” he wrote. “I see why he dick suckin on the internet, he home lonely and bored how ya girl gotta husband.”

The post caught Remy Ma’s attention.

“Who you tawkin’ bout Dontay,” she wrote.

Tay Roc responded, “Whats up Reminisce??? It’s Dante.. I was speaking about @Eazyblockcapt being bored & angry cause his married GF is with her husband Today.. Do You know his married GF???”

Remy Ma urged Tay Roc to watch his mouth.

“Nah TayTay but I do know a bunch of n##### dat don’t play bout ME & they don’t ALMOST be about to do nothing,” she wrote. “Oh & they start from the bosses and make they way down to the workers… I like u, u a good kid- go write a rap or watch wrestling …btw I got ya text earlier #ImDoneTweetinItsAboveMeNow.”

Tay Roc shared a screenshot of the text mentioned by Remy Ma and claimed he never disrespected her.

“I asked u to put a Muzzle on that n####,” he told her on X. “I ain’t disrespect u, and I hate going back and forth it’s draining, ima leave this here for anybody that think I copped a duce to anybody … and Now we here.”

Check out Tay Roc’s text below.