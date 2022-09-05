50 Cent Wins Emmy And Takes Shots At The Game

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop’s favorite troll is at it again.

Rapper 50 Cent has earned his first Creative Arts Emmy Award, and of course, he accepted it with grace and humility.

And then … we woke up.

The rapper won the esteemed award for Outstanding Variety Special for his performance during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, shared with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem.

Naturally, the Queens native took to social media to celebrate the accomplishment. On Instagram, he captioned the post that featured the statue, “I just won my Emmy award (emoji claps) for the super bowl half time show. LOL).

50 also posted and then deleted a picture of The Game, after thanking Eminem (an unexpected addition from their Aftermath crew that also performed on the show), with the caption, “No Caption needed.”

Game got wind of the diss and uploaded an old image of 50 Cent and wrote: “No caption needed…#SpicyAssNigga

50 Cent wasted no time and posted up a popular gif featuring 50 from a 2009 episode of HBO’s “Entourage,” with him driving off laughing. He wrote, “Oh no, (sad face emoji) I’m sorry you don’t get one (trophy emoji). Then the first week 18k, if you need someone to talk to I’m here for you. LOL”

According to AllHipHop.com, after the performance in February, The Game was upset about not being included in the half-time show.

The Game has yet to respond to 50’s last insult. Remarkably, the win was more than just an accolade for one of the performers.

It inched Eminem closer to earning the coveted “EGOT” title.

The Detroit rapper has earned now earned an Emmy (E), 15 Grammys (G), and an Oscar in 2003 in the Best Original Song category for “Lose Yourself” from the film “8 Mile.” (O). He now needs to conquer Broadway so that he can get the Tony.