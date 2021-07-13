50 Cent’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Renewed For Second Season

The third book in the ‘Power’ Universe takes the story back to the 1990s.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan has not even premiered yet, but the Starz network has already ordered a second season for the upcoming crime drama. The program, which is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp, is scheduled to launch on Sunday, July 18.

“One season isn’t enough to tell the coming-of-age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President/CEO of Starz. “The anticipation globally for more of the Power Universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.”

Mekai Curtis stars in Power Book III as Kanan Stark, a younger version of the character played by 50 Cent in the original Power series. The cast also includes Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone, Toby Sandeman, Joey Bada$$, and Hailey Kilgore.

In addition to working behind the scenes, 50 Cent also created the “Part Of The Game” theme music for Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Memphis rapper NLE Choppa and Bronx singer-songwriter Rileyy Lanez appear on the song as well.

“Season 2 is lit 🔥by the time you make it to episode 5 you’re gonna say Raising Kanan is better than Power. 🚦Green Light Gang,” wrote 50 Cent on Instagram.

The Power Book III: Raising Kanan prequel takes place in Southside Jamaica Queens, New York City in 1991. Raising Kanan will arrive on Starz after the Power Book II: Ghost sequel debuted on the premium cable channel in September 2020.

Power Book II: Ghost starred Shane Johnson, Method Man, Mary J. Blige, Naturi Naughton, and more. The first Power series ran from 2014-2020. Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Lela Loren, Michael Rainey Jr., Rotimi Akinosho, Alani “La La” Anthony, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson portrayed characters on Power.