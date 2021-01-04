50 Cent Releases “Part Of The Game” Music Video For ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ TV Series

(AllHipHop News)
The third official installment in the Power universe franchise is set to arrive in Summer 2021. Power Book III: Raising Kanan stars Mekai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone, Toby Sandeman, Joey Bada$$, and Hailey Kilgore.
Once again, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is serving as an executive producer for the upcoming Starz program. Once again, 50 Cent crafted the theme song for the show. This time he tapped Memphis rapper NLE Choppa and Bronx singer-songwriter Rileyy Lanez for “Part of the Game” as well.
Power Book III is set in Southside Jamaica Queens, New York City in the 1990s. This prequel to Power (2014-2020) tells the story of a young Kanan Stark who was originally played by 50 Cent in the initial series. Mekai Curtis picks up the role for the spinoff.
Besides working as an EP and composer, 50 Cent also co-directed the “Part Of The Game” visuals. Veteran director Eif Rivera – the creator behind the camera for 50’s “Big Rich Town,” Cardi B’s “I Like It,” and Pop Smoke’s “The Woo” – worked alongside the G-Unit Film and Television boss.
Courtney A. Kemp, Mark Canton, Chris Selak, Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich, and Kevin Fox are also credited as executive producers for Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Rob Hardy is executive producing and directing the premiere episode. Lionsgate TV produces the series for Starz.