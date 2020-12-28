Watch A Teaser Video For Starz’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Series

(AllHipHop News)
The Power universe franchise continues to grow. After the first show ran for six seasons on Starz and established a loyal fanbase of viewers, executive producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp promised additional installments of the popular crime drama.
Up first was Power Book II: Ghost – starring Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Method Man, and Mary J. Blige – which premiered in September. Starz is now set to introduce the second spinoff titled Power Book III: Raising Kanan in Summer 2021. The show is set in 1990s-era Southside Jamaica Queens, New York.
The premium cable network is giving fans a first look at the prequel story centered around the early years of now-deceased character Kanan Stark. 50 Cent portrayed Stark in the original Power. Mekai Curtis was tapped to play the young Kanan for Power Book III.
In addition, the cast of Raising Kanan includes Patina Miller (Raquel “Raq” Thomas), Omar Epps (Detective Malcolm Howard), London Brown (Marvin Thomas), Malcolm Mays (Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas), Shanley Caswell (Detective Shannon Burke), Lovie Simone (Davina Harrison), Toby Sandeman (Symphony Bosket), Joey Bada$$ (Unique), and Hailey Kilgore (Jukebox).
Sascha Penn serves as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is being produced by Courtney A. Kemp’s End of Episode and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television.
Mark Canton’s Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Selak as well as Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich, and Kevin Fox are credited as executive producers. Rob Hardy is executive producing and directing the premiere episode. Lionsgate TV produces the series for Starz.