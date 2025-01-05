50 Cent’s Response To Viral Roasting Of His Las Vegas Residency Isn’t Surprising

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent wrapped up his Las Vegas residency over the weekend—but not without controversy.

Last week, a woman made a video calling his Sin City stint “the worst show that’s ever come to Vegas.” She claimed the audio was bad, thought 50 Cent looked “disinterested” in being there and was “disappointed” by the entire experience. The clip went viral and clearly caught 50 Cent’s attention.

During his performance on Saturday (January 4), he addressed the negative review in true 50 Cent fashion—with comedy.

“I saw a review on my show,” he begins. “And they said the audio was bad. I said, ‘B####, you was supposed say something like 50 was doing this s### [waves his arms in the air]. That’s what I’m gonna do. No one said the music was bad. F### all that. What you thought I was gonna do? Be down here rollerblading? I see Chris Brown was flying in Africa. I don’t have records that require me to fly in Africa.”

The woman recently made another video responding to 50 Cent’s comments and stood by her initial critique, although she did note the show seemed to have improved “significantly” since her review.

#lasvegas #vegasstarfish #50cent #vegasnews #gunit #vegasreview ♬ original sound – VegasStarfish @vegasstarfish I made a video calling 50 Cent’s residency the worst show to come to Vegas. He responded. I stand by my authentic and honest review, both as someone who is a genuine fan of 50’s work and someone who reviews things by Vegas standards full time. The audio and production did not live up to Vegas standards on opening night and I was disappointed. Subsequent nights looked much better with special guests and clear audio. No disrespect to 50 or his team. #vegas

50 Cent’s longtime foe Ja Rule was, of course, thoroughly entertained by the scathing assessment. He re-shared the woman’s clip and wrote above it “not the worst” followed by several laughing emojis.

When someone fired back, “Where is your residency ? At least he booked, busy and getting paid,” Ja replied, “As usual, I did it first…” and went on to argue that he was a superior performer.

50 Cent launched his six-day Vegas run on December 27 and reportedly earned a staggering $15 million. The residency celebrated his iconic career and features a mix of his biggest hits, including “In Da Club” and “Candy Shop” alongside deeper cuts, all delivered with 50 Cent’s signature “charm.” The residency also highlighted his entrepreneurial spirit, incorporating themes from his ventures in entertainment, film and business.