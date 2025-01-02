Ja Rule Mocks 50 Cent’s Las Vegas Residency After Brutal Review Goes Viral 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ja Rule relished the opportunity to taunt 50 Cent over a scathing review of his Las Vegas residency, In Da Club.

Ja Rule is thoroughly enjoying the negative reviews of 50 Cent‘s Las Vegas residency and taking the opportunity to troll the G-Unit mogul.

50 Cent launched his six-day run of Sin City shows on December 27, reportedly earning a staggering $15 million.

With two shows remaining in his Las Vegas residency, a viral review has already sparked widespread attention for its scathing critique.

On New Year’s Day, Ja Rule reposted a clip from blogger Jennifer Gay, who’s better known as Vegas Starfish to her 1.7 million TikTok followers.

Gay claimed to have seen 50 Cent make “pure magic” decades ago but panned his In Da Club show.

“The sound was balanced poorly making it impossible to hear the performance,” she noted. “His hypemen were unrelenting and overbearing making it difficult to hear anything but their echos.”

According to Gay, promoters promised “an unforgettable night full of surprises and energy,” but she says it was anything but.

“The only surprise was the lack of energy. There was almost no crowd engagement,” she added. “This was the worst live performance, for any artist, I’ve ever attended.”

@vegasstarfish I’ve seen 50 Cent perform in warehouses in Memphis, TN (where I’m from) decades ago and it was pure magic. His limited time residency in Las Vegas was the opposite of that. The sound was balanced poorly making it impossible to hear the performance. His hypemen were unrelenting and overbearing making it difficult to hear anything but their echos. The stage design and graphics felt like they were organized 15 minutes before the show with a Chat GPT prompt for “90’s hip hop images”. During the build up to this show, 50’s publicists suggested this would be an unforgettable night full of surprises and energy. The only surprise was the lack of energy. There was almost no crowd engagement, the calls for an “encore” began 63 minutes into the performance and he returned to do another 15 minutes before unceremoniously leaving the stage without so much as a Thank You. This was the worst live performance, for any artist, I’ve ever attended. I understand that he’s successful and doesn’t need a residency, so why do it if he doesn’t want to put any effort into it? #vegas #lasvegas #vegasstarfish #50cent #gunit #vegasshow #vegasnews ♬ original sound – VegasStarfish

Ja Rule was quick to troll 50 Cent, writing, “Not the worst.”

Ja Rule Says “I Did It First”

Ja Rule also swiftly clapped back at detractors in his replies.

“Where is your residency ?” one person asked. “At least he booked, busy and getting paid.” Ja replied, “As usual, I did it first…” and went on to argue that he not only did it better but also sustained it with longevity.

His criticism of 50 Cent’s Vegas residency comes just days after Ja Rule slammed 50 Cent over a longstanding rumor.

Fif previously claimed he bought out the first four rows of one of Ja’s concerts leaving the front rows empty.

“You believe this dumb s###???” he tweeted before calling 50 Cent a “a fat f###### LIAR.”