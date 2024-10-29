6ix9ine Arrested Over Violation Of Supervised Release Following Domestic Violence Charges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out the latest news on 6ix9ine’s legal drama and why the rapper is facing new charges and what it means for his future.

6ix9ine has landed in serious legal trouble once again, just as he was set to embark on a tour in Mexico and Central America.

According to court docs viewed by AllHipHop, the “TATI” rapper (Daniel Hernandez) was arrested after allegedly violating his supervised release. He appeared in federal court in New York on Tuesday (October 29). 6ix9ine was also arrested in January in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic over domestic violence charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly assaulted then-girlfriend Yalin la Màs Viral.

BREAKING🚨: According to reports #6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, was arrested after allegedly violating his supervised release. Though details of his violation weren't specific, the "Tati" rapper is back in custody and due in federal court in New York on Tuesday 10/29. pic.twitter.com/Lf4EUXPXfz — allhiphopcom (@allhiphopcom) October 29, 2024

According to Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press, who live-tweeted the hearing, the nature of Hernandez’ violation stems from his failure to comply with a scheduled appearance at 9:30 a.m. local time, resulting in his arrest an hour later.

A judge arraigned 6ix9ine on three violations, which included traveling to Las Vegas without permission, failure to appear for drug testing and using narcotics, namely amphetamines. Hernandez pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, attorneys presented proof of his alleged unauthorized trip to Las Vegas on September 7, in addition to a back-dated letter from August through September from a doctor in Florida, who claims the rapper tested positive for meth “two times in the last two weeks.”

An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for November 12 and the presiding judge ruled to detain him at the Metropolitan Detention Center until the hearing over his recent actions. Lee noted 6ix9ine attempted to directly address the judge and make his plea for freedom, which was ultimately denied.

#6ix9ine: I'm not a piece of, uh, I'm not a bad person. I apologize. I'm coming down to my last six months on probation. In the last six months, why would I mess up now? My case was transferred to Florida a couple of months ago. There system is different — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) October 29, 2024

Adding to the complexity of his legal issues, 6ix9ine was recently slapped with an international warrant issued by a Dominican Republic court in August, per Diario Libre. He faced arrest for contempt of court stemming from a 2023 assault case.

Last month, Hernandez announced he signed a deal with Kartel Music, which in total, could be worth $6 million. The lucrative deal employs Hernandez to record an album with Mexican regional artists and then tour said album, and his catalog, in the United States, Mexico and Central and South America. But TMZ reported one of the provisions of the contract stipulated that he be in good legal standing to receive the guaranteed amount the deal offers.