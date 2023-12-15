6ix9ine Attacked Again – This Time By His Girlfriend

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine posted videos of Yailin La Más Viral hitting him on social media. She was arrested on battery charges in Florida.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Yailin La Más Viral was arrested for battery after attacking him in Florida. A judge set her bond at $9,000 during a court appearance on Friday (December 15).

6ix9ine posted videos of Yailin hitting him and kicking a vehicle on Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 14). The controversial rapper said he had to share the evidence of her behavior because Dominican radio host Alofoke tried to accuse him of abusing her. The multi-platinum-selling artist labeled Alofoke a “rat” and denied any wrongdoing.

“Yailin needs lots of help,” 6ix9ine said. “Love her with all my heart.”

Alofoke claimed 6ix9ine destroyed Yailin’s phones, which contained evidence of the rapper’s alleged abuse. The two men argued on Instagram with 6ix9ine criticizing Alofoke for exploiting Yailin’s troubles for views.

The online back-and-forth saw both men bickering about Yailin’s bond. Alofoke said he would post a receipt to prove he posted bond for her if 6ix9ine would admit his abuse. 6ix9ine accepted and called Alofoke an opportunist.

“Yes rat whatever you say now put it up,” he wrote.

Alofoke responded by posting a screenshot of a supposed Zelle payment to Lily’s Bail Bond in Florida. 6ix9ine fired back by posting a document from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and a receipt from a bail bondsman called 561 Bail Bonds. He insisted he got Yailin out of jail while Alofoke did nothing.

“You are a s### person,” 6ix9ine wrote to Alofoke.

Yailin, whose real name is Jorgina Guillermo Diaz, was involved in 6ix9ine’s recent legal drama in the Dominican Republic. He allegedly assaulted two producers over her in October.

The New York-bred rapper spent a little over a week in a Dominican Republic jail before he was released on bail. He was hit with a restraining order and ordered to undergo anger management.