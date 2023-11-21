6ix9ine Ordered To Pay $9.8M For Hitting Woman With Bottle At Strip Club

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tekashi 6ix9ine never appeared at a civil trial in July, leaving him on the hook for a $9.8 million judgment.

A Florida jury awarded $9.8 million to a dancer who accused Tekashi 6ix9ine of hitting her in the head with a bottle of champagne. According to Axios, Alexis Salaberrios secured a victory in her lawsuit against the controversial rapper after he failed to appear at a civil trial in July.

The woman sued 6ix9ine in 2021. She claimed he threw a bottle, which struck her in the head, at the Gold Rush strip club in Miami.

Salaberrios struggled to collect her $9.8 million award from 6ix9ine. She claimed he hid his assets to avoid paying her what he owed. Months later, she sought to seize his income to satisfy the judgment.

The civil case was one of several legal issues looming over 6ix9ine. Last month, he was arrested for attacking producers Cristian Anthony Rojas and Nelson Alfonso Hilario García in the Dominican Republic.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, spent just over a week in jail. He was released on bail on October 24.

The incident in the Dominican Republic occurred two months after 6ix9ine was arrested for failing to appear in court in Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office apprehended him on August 9. He posted bond the next day.