6ix9ine Embraces God Amid $250K Fine & House Arrest Freedom

6ix9ine hinted at a spiritual transformation, declaring his faith in Jesus as his guiding force, following a $250,000 court penalty.

6ix9ine is turning to faith after a $250,000 court penalty and his release from house arrest following a string of probation violations that landed him back in legal trouble.

The controversial Brooklyn-born rapper posted a video from a church service over the weekend, sharing a message that hinted at a spiritual shift.

“In this life everything will go wrong, no matter how much you try for everything to go right,” he wrote across the clip. “Without Jesus nothing is possible. With him EVERYTHING is possible. I love you God my Lord & Savior.”

6ix9ine Slapped With Whopping Court Fine

The post came just days after AllHipHop exclusively reported that a federal judge had ordered him to pay $250,000 in damages for breaching a performance contract.

The fine stems from a missed concert in Washington, D.C., back in October 2018, when 6ix9ine skipped a sold-out show at Echostage and instead performed at a different event in New Jersey.

He had already accepted nearly $60,000 in fees from the D.C. promoters but then went silent, leaving more than 3,000 people waiting in the rain before the venue canceled the event 30 minutes before doors were set to open.

That wasn’t the only legal mess 6ix9ine has faced in recent months. On November 12, 2024, he was sentenced to 45 days in jail for violating the terms of his supervised release.

The violations included unauthorized travel to Las Vegas and Sarasota, Florida, failing drug tests, and testing positive for methamphetamines. After serving his sentence, he was placed on home confinement, followed by house arrest, curfew, and another year of supervised probation.

He was released from jail in December under strict conditions.

Then, in March 2025, 6ix9ine made headlines again when he posted a video of himself cutting off his ankle monitor. He claimed he was tired of being tracked and wanted to live without restrictions.