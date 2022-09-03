6ix9ine Finally Gets Good News After Depressing Week And Settles Hefty Legal Bills

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Embattled rapper 6ix9ine has settled with a law firm that accused the rapper of stiffing them out of almost $70,000 in legal bills. Read more.

Rap star 6ix9ine has one less legal headache to worry about- although his court battles are far from over.

According to reports, the Brooklyn rapper settled an ongoing lawsuit with a law firm that accused him of stiffing them out of almost $70,000.

In March of 2021, 6ix9ine was sued by Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt over claims he stopped paying the company after they put in legal work to defend the rapper against a Jane Doe who claims the rapper’s former associates shot her.

Jane Doe sued 6ix9ine for $150 million after she was shot in the foot during a dispute between 6ix9ine and members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Gunfire erupted on July 16th, 2018, when Jane Doe was hanging in a courtyard in Brooklyn’s “Smurf Village” complex. The woman’s lawsuit claims several members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods responsible for kidnapping 6ix9ine were shooting a music video nearby.

When 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, heard the gang members were there, he allegedly ordered some of his affiliates to shoot them. Instead of hitting their mark, Jane Doe was shot in the foot and injured her back and knee as she fell to the ground.

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline, 6ix9ine settled the legal quandary and forked over $70,000 to resolve the dispute.

6ix9ine has been working to put his remaining legal team to work over the past several months.

Last month, 6ix9ine was ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars to two victims whom the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods robbed as the rap star filmed the altercation from a nearby SUV.

The pair were robbed in a case of mistaken identity after 6ix9ine, and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods thought they were robbing employees of J. Prince’s Rap-a-Lot Records.

The rapper still has plenty of legal headaches.

He is still fighting off a $2 million lawsuit filed by Streamusic, who claims he bailed on two concerts in Hollywood in December of 2021.

6ix9ine is also being sued by a rapper named SIX9, who claims he had the rights to the name first. SIX9 is asking a court to bar 6ix9ine from using the name, and he’s also after all of the rapper’s profits.

The news caps off another dramatic week for the rapper, who recently admitted he was depressed, in a “dark place,” and avoiding the recording studio.

Earlier in the week, 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade was caught on video punching the rapper. She was eventually sent to jail for the assault but has since been bailed out.