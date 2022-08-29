6ix9ine Tells Police Girlfriend Hit Him, Now She Locked Up For Battery

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Brooklyn rapper says he will bail her out of jail.

Jade, the girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine, was arrested over the weekend while hanging out in Miami, Florida, after the couple got into a fight.

The rapper said she was drunk and got violent with him.

According to TMZ, Rachel “Jade” Wattley was taken into custody on Sunday, August 28th, after being hit with battery charges related to domestic violence.

A video released by the outlet shows the couple arguing. Jade is surrounded by a group of young ladies, while the “GOOBA” rapper goes back and forth with her.

Moments into the footage, one of the women that appears to be with Jade attempts to hit the rainbow-haired chart-topper but misses.

When 6ix9ine is done entertaining the dust-up, he gets back into his car, despite people gathering around and trying to figure out what was happening.

At this point, Miami-Dade Police Department officers show up on the scene. A police report notes the couple started going at it (verbally) after being escorted out of a club.

The report also states that 6ix9ine told the police officers that his girlfriend hit him, showing them the marks she allegedly made on his body.

Witnesses confirm the rap star’s statement, saying she hit him while the two were inside the club. She is also said to have grabbed his bejeweled chain.

Outside of snitching on his girl, the officers said he was not cooperative with them about getting details regarding the incident. Luckily, officers could obtain surveillance videos from inside the club and other evidence to ensure the charges stick.

6ix9ine said Jade was intoxicated and believed her friends were hyping her up.

“I’m gonna get her out jail — she attacked me in front of the police. I told them, ‘You have to evaluate her. She’s obviously under the influence. I don’t plan to press charges … I’m the one trying to bail her out,” he said.

Jade’s bail was set at $1500.